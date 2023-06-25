When is the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game?

While it feels like the regular season has just gotten underway, the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is right around the corner. The league announced final voting results on Sunday for determining the ten starters.

The game will be held on Saturday, July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Friday will see the 3-point contest and the skills challenge take place, but the actual All-Star Game will be held that Saturday. It will tip at 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET) and will air on ABC.

The starters have been announced, with the reserves yet to be named. Las Vegas native A’ja Wilson and the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart were named captains for being the recipients of the most fan votes. They are joined by Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young, Aluyah Boston, Brittney Griner, Nneka Ogwumike and Satou Sabllay.

12 reserves will be added to the player pool, and then the two captains will draft their respective teams on July 8th, a week ahead of the All-Star Game. ESPN will provide TV coverage of the ASG draft. Full fan, media, and player voting are available at WNBA.com.