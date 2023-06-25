Naz Reid agrees to three-year, $42 million deal with Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the team to avoid free agency this summer, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Reid is coming off the best season of his career in 2022-23 with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He took on an extended role with Karl-Anthony Towns on the sidelines for most of the season, but unfortunately suffered an injury of his own late in the year and couldn’t compete in the playoffs with the team.

The deal does include a player option, which allows Reid to test the market again in a few seasons if he keeps up this level of play. He gives the Timberwolves a competent backup center in the event Towns or Rudy Gobert are unavailable, while possessing some upside as a defender who can handle power forwards if needed. We’ll see if Reid has an increased role this season as the Timberwolves continue to build their roster around Towns, Gobert and Anthony Edwards.