Gold Cup 2023 Group C standings, results

Group C at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is the only pairing that doesn’t feature one of the North American heavyweights, which means the knockout spots from here could really go to anyone. Costa Rica and Panama will be the favorites but El Salvador and Martinique have the element of surprise on their side. Here’s a look at the standings, schedule and results from Group C.
Group C Standings
Martinique, 1-0-0, 3 points
Costa Rica, 0-0-0, 0 points
Panama, 0-0-0, 0 points
El Salvador, 0-0-1, 0 points
Group C Schedule and Results
Monday, June 26
Martinique 2, El Salvador 1
We’ve got our first major shocker of the Gold Cup with Martinique taking three points off El Salvador with two goals in the first half of this one. Despite going down to 10 men in the second half, the Caribbean nation was able to hold off the Central American side. There was a late penalty in stoppage time to put El Salvador on the board but it was too little too late.
Costa Rica v. Panama - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Friday, June 30
Martinique v. Panama - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1
El Salvador v. Costa Rica - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, July 4
Costa Rica v. Martinique - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Panama v. El Salvador - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS2