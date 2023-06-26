Which teams have the most cap space in 2023 free agency?

The NBA calendar has moved towards free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft. The new league year will begin July 1, which will also mark the beginning of a new CBA for the league and players. According to Shams Charania, the NBA salary cap for the 2023-24 season is going to be set at $136 million. The luxury tax threshold will be at $165 million.

Here’s a look at which teams are projected to have salary cap space this summer, according to Spotrac. The projected salary cap space assumes the team renounces options and non-guaranteed contracts are released.

Houston Rockets - $59.7 million in projected cap space

Utah Jazz - $43.9 million in projected cap space

San Antonio Spurs - $37.4 million in projected cap space

Indiana Pacers - $32.1 million in projected cap space

Detroit Pistons - $27.8 million in projected cap space

Orlando Magic - $17.7 million in projected cap space

Oklahoma City Thunder - $16.6 million projected cap space