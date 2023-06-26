Best landing spots for Kyrie Irving in 2023 free agency

With NBA free agency just around the corner, one of the premier names available will be point guard Kyrie Irving, and he’ll have no shortage of suitors heading into the offseason. Despite some off-court issues in the past with various organizations, Irving remains one of the most prolific scorers and finishers in the league.

After beginning the season with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving appeared in 40 games with the team before eventually being traded to the Dallas Mavericks near the trade deadline. Irving appeared in 20 games, averaging 27.0 points and 6.0 assists per game as he formed a new star duo with Luka Doncic.

However, both were unable to propel the Mavericks into the play-in tournament as they ended the season with a 38-44 record.

Best landing spots for Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is willing to hand Irving the payday he wants in order to stay in the Lone Star State and truth be told, his brief sample size of playing alongside Luka Doncic was promising, at least offensively. Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 49% shooting last season, with his field goal percentage bumping up to 51% in his 20 games with the Mavericks.

If Irving stays put and the Mavericks add some needed defensive depth, a return to the postseason is not out of the realm of possibility.

Miami Heat

The Heat’s miraculous run as just the second No. 8 seed ever in the NBA Finals was admirable, but their performance in a 4-1 loss to the Denver Nuggets shows a clear lack of a second superstar. With Kyle Lowry at age 38 and not getting any younger, it’s imperative for the Heat to pair Jimmy Butler with a much-needed star to shoulder some of the scoring responsibilities.

Damian Lillard is reportedly Miami’s preferred target, but Irving could be more than an acceptable backup solution. While his off-court antics have troubled past organizations, Miami is known for its “Heat Culture,” which could signal that this partnership is feasible.

Los Angeles Lakers

Irving played with LeBron James for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reaching the NBA Finals three times and walking away with a historic championship in 2016. Both of these players have proven to be an efficient star tandem in the past, and with D’Angelo Russell’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers murky, it could open the door for Irving to make the move.

James hasn’t been shy about wanting to reunite with Irving in the past, as the Lakers were in the mix to trade for him back at the trade deadline in February. While a deal didn’t go through then, perhaps it means a partnership comes to fruition in the offseason.