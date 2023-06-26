Best landing spots for Fred VanVleet in 2023 free agency

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is set to test the free agent waters this offseason after declining his player option for the 2023-24 season. VanVleet is open to returning to the Raptors according to multiple reports, but this gives him the opportunity to gauge the market.

It was a rough season for VanVleet from an efficiency standpoint. His three-point shooting never quite got back to its usual levels, and his overall percentage was also abysmal. VanVleet continued to set up his teammates well and helped the Raptors get to the play-in tournament but Toronto was unable to get out of the bracket.

Here’s a look at the best landing spots for the guard this summer.

Best landing spots for Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors

Even though VanVleet has opened up the possibility of leaving, Toronto remains the best fit for him. The Raptors have been to the playoffs three times in the last five season and have a championship to show for it as well. The core group of this team is not old, so there’s a possibility more runs can occur. The shooting percentages will eventually normalize, and VanVleet fits the culture of the franchise.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have an opening in the backcourt with Marcus Smart gone, and Malcolm Brogdon’s health is a concern this summer. Boston already has two stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with big Kristaps Porzingis set to serve as the third option. VanVleet will be under less pressure offensively in this setup and should get great looks from the perimeter playing with so many other scoring threats. This is also one of the best spots for him to pursue a championship next season, assuming that would be a reason he wishes to leave Toronto.

Miami Heat

This will require some sort of sign-and-trade but the Heat are a great destination for VanVleet. The guard gets to reunite with former teammate Kyle Lowry and fills a need for Miami. He’s not the A-list star the team typically goes after but he does bump this group’s floor entering next season. The Heat will have to cobble together salaries to work a sign-and-trade deal without giving up Tyler Herro, but this would be a fun landing spot for VanVleet.