Best landing spots for Draymond Green in 2023 free agency

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, one of the fixtures of the franchise’s current dynasty, has declined his player option for the 2023-24 season and will test free agency. Green and the Warriors are hoping for a reunion, but the possibility of him leaving certainly exists.

Green was in hot water before the 2022-23 season began after he punched Jordan Poole in practice. Video of the incident was leaked, and Green’s reputation was sealed. The Warriors battled through adversity and inconsistent play to make the postseason, but the fabric of the 2022 championship was no longer there. We’ll see if Green is able to get another opportunity to redeem himself and chase another championship in Golden State.

Best landing spots for Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors traded Poole ahead of free agency, landing point guard Chris Paul in the deal. With Poole gone, bringing Green back appears to be a foregone conclusion. Golden State has always been aware of the double-edged sword Green is, and it has helped the franchise capture four championships since 2014-15. This is the best fit for Green as well, since he’s not going to be tasked with doing more than he needs to.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs might not want to expose Victor Wembanyama to a personality like Green, but the two would fit supremely well together. Green would be a nice veteran presence for the other Spurs as well, who now have some expectations with Wembanyama coming into the fold. He’s not the typical player San Antonio recruits but it’s been a decade since the franchise was at the top of the NBA mountain. Perhaps Green is the change the team needs.

Detroit Pistons

Green would get to return home to Michigan and act as the leader for a rising Pistons squad. Detroit’s frontcourt could use Green as an example, and the team also has a need at the power forward spot. Jaden Ivey and Green would be devastating in the pick-and-roll offensively, and the Pistons should have the cap space to make a competitive offer to the defensive star.