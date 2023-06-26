 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Austrian Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the Austrian Grand Prix.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix Of Canada Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth event in the 2023 Formula One World Championship, will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on Sunday. The drivers will take 71 laps around the 4.318-kilometre (2.683-mile) circuit. Max Verstappen, who currently sits atop the standings for the season, will look to grab his fourth Grand Prix win in a row. He has won three times at the Austrian Grand Prix, most recently in 2021. Charles LeClerc took home the victory in 2022.

As expected, Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at -300. Sergio Perez, who has two wins under his belt this season, follows at +600. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso both sit at +1100. LeClerc, last year’s winner, and George Russell come in at +2200.

The qualifiers will take place on Friday, June 20 to determine pole positions ahead of Sunday’s race. Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

2023 Austrian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -300
Sergio Perez +600
Lewis Hamilton +1100
Fernando Alonso +1100
George Russell +2000
Charles Leclerc +2200
Carlos Sainz +4000
Lance Stroll +15000
Pierre Gasly +25000
Lando Norris +25000
Esteban Ocon +25000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Oscar Piastri +50000
Nico Hulkenberg +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Alexander Albon +50000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000

More From DraftKings Nation