F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Austrian Grand Prix heading into race week

The Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth event in the 2023 Formula One World Championship, will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on Sunday. The drivers will take 71 laps around the 4.318-kilometre (2.683-mile) circuit. Max Verstappen, who currently sits atop the standings for the season, will look to grab his fourth Grand Prix win in a row. He has won three times at the Austrian Grand Prix, most recently in 2021. Charles LeClerc took home the victory in 2022.

As expected, Verstappen opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at -300. Sergio Perez, who has two wins under his belt this season, follows at +600. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso both sit at +1100. LeClerc, last year’s winner, and George Russell come in at +2200.

The qualifiers will take place on Friday, June 20 to determine pole positions ahead of Sunday’s race. Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.