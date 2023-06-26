Opening odds for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off this week from the Detroit Golf Club as we head into July and inch toward the end of the PGA TOUR season. The field includes 2022 winner Tony Finau, as well as more big names including Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.
Finau opens as the favorite to win this week, installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rickie Fowler follows at +1400, with Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama at +1600. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa come in at +1800.
Finau would become the first repeat winner of the tournament, which was first staged in 2019. This stop was the second part of his back-to-back victories during the 2022 season. Former winners Nate Lashley and Cameron Davis return to the Motor City to compete this week as well.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which tees off Thursday, June 29.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Tony Finau
|+1200
|+320
|+165
|Rickie Fowler
|+1400
|+350
|+180
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1600
|+400
|+200
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|+400
|+200
|Collin Morikawa
|+1800
|+400
|+210
|Max Homa
|+1800
|+400
|+210
|Tom Kim
|+2000
|+450
|+240
|Sungjae Im
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Keegan Bradley
|+2800
|+650
|+320
|Cam Davis
|+3000
|+700
|+330
|Brian Harman
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Harris English
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Ludvig Aberg
|+4500
|+1000
|+500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Sepp Straka
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Austin Eckroat
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Adam Hadwin
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Alex Smalley
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Byeong Hun An
|+5500
|+1200
|+550
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|J.J. Spaun
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Taylor Moore
|+6000
|+1200
|+600
|Justin Suh
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Taylor Pendrith
|+6500
|+1400
|+650
|Aaron Rai
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Joseph Bramlett
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Tom Hoge
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Sam Stevens
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Beau Hossler
|+7500
|+1600
|+700
|Thomas Detry
|+7500
|+1600
|+700
|Gordon Sargent
|+7500
|+1600
|+750
|Mark Hubbard
|+7500
|+1400
|+700
|Nate Lashley
|+8000
|+1800
|+800
|Adam Schenk
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Doug Ghim
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Davis Riley
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Brandon Wu
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Alex Noren
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Nick Hardy
|+9000
|+1800
|+850
|Brendon Todd
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Chez Reavie
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|C.T. Pan
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Ryan Palmer
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Lee Hodges
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Will Gordon
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|S.H. Kim
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Harry Hall
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Garrick Higgo
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Ben Griffin
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Kevin Yu
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Matt Wallace
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Adam Svensson
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Sam Bennett
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Cameron Champ
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Webb Simpson
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Dylan Wu
|+13000
|+2800
|+1100
|Davis Thompson
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matt NeSmith
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Luke List
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Vincent Norrman
|+13000
|+2800
|+1200
|Ben Martin
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Patton Kizzire
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Carson Young
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Andrew Novak
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Callum Tarren
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Chesson Hadley
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Charley Hoffman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|David Lipsky
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Trey Mullinax
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Danny Willett
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sam Ryder
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Troy Merritt
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Joel Dahmen
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Zac Blair
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chad Ramey
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Robby Shelton
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|MJ Daffue
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doc Redman
|+20000
|+4000
|+1600
|Jimmy Walker
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ryan Gerard
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Lanto Griffin
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Scott Piercy
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Carl Yuan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Augusto Nunez
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Ben Taylor
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Zecheng Dou
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Matti Schmid
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Adam Long
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Vince Whaley
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Nico Echavarria
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Jonathan Byrd
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Tano Goya
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Kramer Hickok
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Dylan Frittelli
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|James Hahn
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Brent Grant
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Henrik Norlander
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Kevin Roy
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Martin Laird
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Cameron Percy
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Ryan Moore
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Ryan Armour
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Matthias Schwab
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Russell Knox
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Austin Cook
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Ross Steelman
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Trevor Cone
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Martin Trainer
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Brandon Matthews
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Paul Haley II
|+60000
|+13000
|+4000
|Scott Harrington
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Hank Lebioda
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Robert Streb
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Chase Johnson
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Ryan Brehm
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Trevor Werbylo
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Jason Dufner
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Kelly Kraft
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Tyson Alexander
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Michael Gligic
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Andrew Landry
|+80000
|+15000
|+5500
|Max McGreevy
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Nick Watney
|+150000
|+30000
|+10000
|Brian Stuard
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Kyle Stanley
|+150000
|+30000
|+9000
|Chad Collins
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Kyle Martin
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000