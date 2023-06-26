 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The field is set for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off this week from the Detroit Golf Club as we head into July and inch toward the end of the PGA TOUR season. The field includes 2022 winner Tony Finau, as well as more big names including Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Finau opens as the favorite to win this week, installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rickie Fowler follows at +1400, with Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama at +1600. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa come in at +1800.

Finau would become the first repeat winner of the tournament, which was first staged in 2019. This stop was the second part of his back-to-back victories during the 2022 season. Former winners Nate Lashley and Cameron Davis return to the Motor City to compete this week as well.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which tees off Thursday, June 29.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Tony Finau +1200 +320 +165
Rickie Fowler +1400 +350 +180
Hideki Matsuyama +1600 +400 +200
Justin Thomas +1600 +400 +200
Collin Morikawa +1800 +400 +210
Max Homa +1800 +400 +210
Tom Kim +2000 +450 +240
Sungjae Im +2200 +500 +250
Keegan Bradley +2800 +650 +320
Cam Davis +3000 +700 +330
Brian Harman +3500 +800 +360
Harris English +4000 +900 +400
Ludvig Aberg +4500 +1000 +500
Stephan Jaeger +4500 +1000 +450
Sepp Straka +4500 +1000 +450
Austin Eckroat +5000 +1100 +500
Adam Hadwin +5000 +1100 +500
Chris Kirk +5000 +1100 +500
Alex Smalley +5000 +1100 +500
Byeong Hun An +5500 +1200 +550
Nicolai Hojgaard +6000 +1200 +600
J.J. Spaun +6000 +1200 +550
Taylor Moore +6000 +1200 +600
Justin Suh +6000 +1200 +550
Taylor Pendrith +6500 +1400 +650
Aaron Rai +6500 +1400 +600
Joseph Bramlett +7000 +1400 +650
Tom Hoge +7000 +1400 +650
Sam Stevens +7000 +1400 +650
Beau Hossler +7500 +1600 +700
Thomas Detry +7500 +1600 +700
Gordon Sargent +7500 +1600 +750
Mark Hubbard +7500 +1400 +700
Nate Lashley +8000 +1800 +800
Adam Schenk +8000 +1600 +700
Doug Ghim +8000 +1600 +750
Davis Riley +8000 +1600 +750
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1600 +700
Brandon Wu +8000 +1600 +700
Alex Noren +9000 +1800 +800
Nick Hardy +9000 +1800 +850
Brendon Todd +9000 +1800 +800
Chez Reavie +9000 +1800 +800
C.T. Pan +10000 +2000 +850
Ryan Palmer +10000 +2000 +900
Lee Hodges +10000 +2000 +900
Will Gordon +10000 +2000 +900
S.H. Kim +10000 +2000 +850
Harry Hall +11000 +2200 +1000
Garrick Higgo +11000 +2200 +1000
Ben Griffin +11000 +2200 +900
Kevin Yu +11000 +2200 +1000
Matt Wallace +11000 +2200 +1000
Adam Svensson +11000 +2200 +900
Sam Bennett +11000 +2200 +1000
Cameron Champ +11000 +2200 +1000
Webb Simpson +13000 +2500 +1000
Akshay Bhatia +13000 +2500 +1100
Dylan Wu +13000 +2800 +1100
Davis Thompson +13000 +2500 +1100
Matt NeSmith +13000 +2500 +1100
Luke List +13000 +2500 +1100
Vincent Norrman +13000 +2800 +1200
Ben Martin +15000 +3000 +1200
Scott Stallings +15000 +3000 +1200
Patton Kizzire +15000 +3000 +1200
Carson Young +15000 +2800 +1200
Andrew Novak +15000 +3000 +1200
Callum Tarren +15000 +2800 +1200
Chesson Hadley +18000 +3500 +1400
Charley Hoffman +18000 +3500 +1400
David Lipsky +18000 +3500 +1400
Trey Mullinax +18000 +3500 +1400
Danny Willett +18000 +3500 +1400
Sam Ryder +18000 +3500 +1400
Troy Merritt +20000 +4000 +1600
Joel Dahmen +20000 +3500 +1400
Zac Blair +20000 +3500 +1400
Chad Ramey +20000 +4000 +1600
Robby Shelton +20000 +3500 +1600
MJ Daffue +20000 +3500 +1400
Doc Redman +20000 +4000 +1600
Jimmy Walker +25000 +4500 +1800
Greyson Sigg +25000 +4000 +1600
Ryan Gerard +25000 +4500 +1800
Lucas Glover +25000 +4500 +1800
Lanto Griffin +25000 +4500 +1800
Scott Piercy +25000 +4500 +1800
Carl Yuan +25000 +4500 +1800
Augusto Nunez +25000 +4500 +1800
Aaron Baddeley +25000 +4000 +1600
Justin Lower +25000 +4500 +1600
Ben Taylor +30000 +6000 +2200
Peter Malnati +30000 +5500 +2000
Zecheng Dou +30000 +5500 +2000
Harrison Endycott +30000 +5500 +2000
Brice Garnett +30000 +5500 +2200
Tyler Duncan +30000 +5000 +2000
Matti Schmid +30000 +5000 +2000
Kevin Tway +30000 +5500 +2000
Zach Johnson +30000 +5500 +2000
Austin Smotherman +30000 +5000 +2000
Adam Long +30000 +5000 +2000
Vince Whaley +30000 +5000 +2000
Nico Echavarria +30000 +5500 +2200
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5500 +2000
Harry Higgs +30000 +5000 +2000
Tano Goya +35000 +6500 +2500
Kramer Hickok +35000 +6500 +2500
Dylan Frittelli +35000 +6500 +2500
James Hahn +35000 +6500 +2500
Brent Grant +35000 +6500 +2500
Henrik Norlander +35000 +6500 +2200
Erik Van Rooyen +35000 +6500 +2500
Kevin Roy +40000 +8000 +3500
David Lingmerth +40000 +8000 +3000
Satoshi Kodaira +40000 +7000 +2500
Martin Laird +40000 +8000 +3000
Brandt Snedeker +40000 +8000 +3000
Cameron Percy +40000 +7500 +2800
Ryan Moore +40000 +8000 +2800
Luke Donald +40000 +8000 +2800
Ryan Armour +50000 +9000 +3500
Matthias Schwab +50000 +9000 +3500
Russell Knox +50000 +9000 +3500
Austin Cook +50000 +9000 +3500
Ross Steelman +50000 +10000 +3500
Trevor Cone +50000 +10000 +3500
Martin Trainer +50000 +10000 +3500
Brandon Matthews +50000 +10000 +4000
Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +3500
Aldrich Potgieter +60000 +11000 +4000
Paul Haley II +60000 +13000 +4000
Scott Harrington +60000 +11000 +4000
Hank Lebioda +60000 +11000 +4000
Kyle Westmoreland +60000 +11000 +4000
Robert Streb +60000 +11000 +4000
Chase Johnson +80000 +13000 +5000
Ryan Brehm +80000 +15000 +5500
Trevor Werbylo +80000 +13000 +4500
Jason Dufner +80000 +13000 +4500
Kelly Kraft +80000 +13000 +4500
Tyson Alexander +80000 +15000 +5500
Michael Gligic +80000 +13000 +5000
Andrew Landry +80000 +15000 +5500
Max McGreevy +150000 +30000 +9000
Nick Watney +150000 +30000 +10000
Brian Stuard +150000 +25000 +8000
Kyle Stanley +150000 +30000 +9000
Chad Collins +250000 +40000 +20000
Kyle Martin +250000 +40000 +13000

