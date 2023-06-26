Opening odds for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off this week from the Detroit Golf Club as we head into July and inch toward the end of the PGA TOUR season. The field includes 2022 winner Tony Finau, as well as more big names including Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Finau opens as the favorite to win this week, installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rickie Fowler follows at +1400, with Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama at +1600. Max Homa and Collin Morikawa come in at +1800.

Finau would become the first repeat winner of the tournament, which was first staged in 2019. This stop was the second part of his back-to-back victories during the 2022 season. Former winners Nate Lashley and Cameron Davis return to the Motor City to compete this week as well.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which tees off Thursday, June 29.