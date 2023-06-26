 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Fantilli may not be a lock at No. 2 in final 2023 NHL Mock Draft

The Michigan center had been a lock to go second to the Ducks. That may not be the case anymore. Find out in our latest mock draft.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Michigan Wolverines Forward Adam Fantilli prior to the 2023 NCAA Division I Mens Ice Hockey Regional Final between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines on March 26, 2023, at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft is this week, taking place on Wednesday in Nashville. Since the draft is almost upon us, we’re going to put together a final mock draft for 2023. We all know that center Connor Bedard is going to the Chicago Blackhawks. After that, the expectation was for Michigan center Adam Fantilli to go second to the Anaheim Ducks. Is that still the case or have things changed? Check out our latest and final mock draft below.

2023 NHL Mock Draft

  1. Chicago Blackhawks — Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats
  2. Anaheim Ducks — Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan
  3. Columbus Blue Jackets — Leo Carlsson, W/C, SHL
  4. San Jose Sharks — Will Smith, C, USNTDP
  5. Montreal Canadiens — Ryan Leonard, C, USNTDP
  6. Arizona Coyotes — David Reinbacher, D, NL (Switzerland)
  7. Philadelphia Flyers — Dalibor Dvorsky, C/W, SHL
  8. Washington Capitals — Matvei Michkov, W, KHL
  9. Detroit Red Wings — Gabe Perrault, RW, USNTDP
  10. St. Louis Blues — Matthew Wood, RW, UConn
  11. Vancouver Canucks — Tom Willander, D, SHL/Boston University
  12. Arizona Coyotes (via OTT) — Oliver Moore, C, Minnesota
  13. Buffalo Sabres — Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound Attack
  14. Pittsburgh Penguins — Nate Danielson, C, Brandon Wheat Kings
  15. Nashville Predators — Zach Benson, F, Wenatchee Wild
  16. Calgary Flames — Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, SHL
  17. Detroit Red Wings (via NYI via VAN) — Eduard Sale, W, Czechia
  18. Winnipeg Jets — Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw Warriors
  19. Chicago Blackhawks (via TB) — Dmitri Simashev, D, KHL
  20. Seattle Kraken — Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver Giants
  21. Minnesota Wild — Mikhail Gulayev, D, KHL
  22. Philadelphia Flyers (via LAK via CBJ) — Quentin Musty, LW, Sudbury Wolves
  23. New York Rangers — Otto Stenberg, C, SHL
  24. Nashville Predators (via EDM) — Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa Generals
  25. St. Louis Blues (via TOR) — Gavin Brindley, RW, Michigan
  26. San Jose Sharks (via NJ) — Daniil But, LW, KHL
  27. Colorado Avalanche — David Edstrom, C, SHL
  28. Toronto Maple Leafs (via BOS via WSH) — Andrew Cristall, LW, Kelowna Rockets
  29. St. Louis Blues (via DAL via NYR) — Oliver Bonk, D, London Knights
  30. Carolina Hurricanes — Riley Heidt, F, Prince George Cougars
  31. Montreal Canadiens (via FLA) — Tanner Molendyk, D, Saskatoon Blades
  32. Vegas Golden Knights — Ethan Gauthier, RW, Sherbrooke Phoenix

Gotcha. There’s a slim chance Fantilli doesn’t go No. 2 to the Ducks but he is absolutely the pick. The only other player I’d consider there would be Smith. I think Smith is a much safer pick than Carlsson. Both players have upside but Smith’s production in the USNTDP were better than names like Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes and Patrick Kane. That’s elite company and I think most GMs will be smart and not let Smith fall down too far.

There have been rumors swirling that Matvei Michkov wants to go to the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are there and can try and convince the young prospect to come to the NHL before his KHL contract is up in three seasons. I think GMs will be scared off by some of those reports and the idea of 1) waiting that long for Michkov to come over and 2) the potential he won’t sign or will force a trade.

We don’t have any trades in this mock because of unpredictability. If any teams were to move up or trade their pick for an established player, the Pittsburgh Penguins fit that mold. The Penguins could keep No. 14 but Kyle Dubas has a miserable history drafting from his time in Toronto. Pittsburgh is also in win-now mode as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s career wind down. Moving No. 14 for a puck-moving defenseman wouldn’t be a bad idea. The Coyotes are also a team to watch with No. 6 and No. 12. Would it make sense to try and move up with those picks and grab someone like Carlsson or Smith? Would the Jackets or Sharks be interested? The answer is probably yes considering their situations.

There’s also so much forward depth in this draft don’t be surprised if teams try to move down and acquire an extra pick or two. The Oilers, Kings, Bruins, Devils, Stars, Panthers, Lightning and Islanders are the teams without a first-round pick. That could change before or during the draft.

