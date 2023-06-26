Adam Fantilli may not be a lock at No. 2 in final 2023 NHL Mock Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft is this week, taking place on Wednesday in Nashville. Since the draft is almost upon us, we’re going to put together a final mock draft for 2023. We all know that center Connor Bedard is going to the Chicago Blackhawks. After that, the expectation was for Michigan center Adam Fantilli to go second to the Anaheim Ducks. Is that still the case or have things changed? Check out our latest and final mock draft below.

2023 NHL Mock Draft

Gotcha. There’s a slim chance Fantilli doesn’t go No. 2 to the Ducks but he is absolutely the pick. The only other player I’d consider there would be Smith. I think Smith is a much safer pick than Carlsson. Both players have upside but Smith’s production in the USNTDP were better than names like Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes and Patrick Kane. That’s elite company and I think most GMs will be smart and not let Smith fall down too far.

There have been rumors swirling that Matvei Michkov wants to go to the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov are there and can try and convince the young prospect to come to the NHL before his KHL contract is up in three seasons. I think GMs will be scared off by some of those reports and the idea of 1) waiting that long for Michkov to come over and 2) the potential he won’t sign or will force a trade.

We don’t have any trades in this mock because of unpredictability. If any teams were to move up or trade their pick for an established player, the Pittsburgh Penguins fit that mold. The Penguins could keep No. 14 but Kyle Dubas has a miserable history drafting from his time in Toronto. Pittsburgh is also in win-now mode as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s career wind down. Moving No. 14 for a puck-moving defenseman wouldn’t be a bad idea. The Coyotes are also a team to watch with No. 6 and No. 12. Would it make sense to try and move up with those picks and grab someone like Carlsson or Smith? Would the Jackets or Sharks be interested? The answer is probably yes considering their situations.

There’s also so much forward depth in this draft don’t be surprised if teams try to move down and acquire an extra pick or two. The Oilers, Kings, Bruins, Devils, Stars, Panthers, Lightning and Islanders are the teams without a first-round pick. That could change before or during the draft.