Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Braves on Monday, June 26

The first-place Minnesota Twins take on the red-hot Atlanta Braves in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, June 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.56 ERA) will look to bounce back from a recent rough stretch for Minnesota against Braves ace Spencer Strider (8-2, 3.93).

Atlanta is the -205 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Twins coming in at +175. The total is set at 8.

Twins-Braves picks: Monday, June 26

Injury report

Braves

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (leg), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), SP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Twins

Day to day: DH Byron Buxton (back)

Out: RHP Jose de Leon (elbow), RHP Jorge Lopez (mental health), INF Jose Polanco (hamstring), LHP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RHP Cole Sands (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Sonny Gray vs. Spencer Strider

Gray got off to a sensational start this season, but he’s come back to Earth a bit in June. The righty’s ERA was under two for most of April and May, and while it remains low on the year, he’s pitched to a 3.92 mark (with a bloated 1.55 WHIP) in June. He’s lost the feel for his slider and curveball of late, leading to a mess on the bases and an inability to go deep into games.

Strider’s June has been marred by two tough outings in which he allowed 13 runs over a period of nine innings in back-to-back starts. However, he recently bounced back with a six-inning performance against the Phillies in which he kept the lineup to a single run, striking out nine.

Over/Under pick

Gray and Strider go head to head here, and while Strider has had some bumps in the road this month, these are two excellent pitchers who have kept their ERAs low and their teams winning. Atlanta has the better offense of the two teams, but Gray should be able to stifle that.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Twins remain atop the AL Central and the Braves sit atop the NL East. Strider should be able to take advantage of Minnesota’s low-ranked offense to put his signature strikeout numbers up here. While Gray is a reliable winner, the Twins struggle to offer sufficient run support. The Braves should take the first one at home.

Pick: Braves