Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Angels on Monday, June 26

The Angels were the talk of the baseball world over the weekend thanks to their history-making 25-1 beatdown of the Rockies on Saturday night. But even with that performance, they still enter their series against the White Sox in a bit of a slump, as they wound up dropping the series opener and Sunday’s finale in Colorado.

Lefty Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.02 ERA) will look to turn things around for L.A., while the White Sox will counter with ace Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.22 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium.

The Halos are -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago checks in as the +125 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Angels picks: Monday, June 26

Injury report

White Sox

Day to day: C Yasmani Grandal (jaw contusion)

Out: RP Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation), 3B Yoan Moncada (lower back inflammation), SP Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation),INF Romy Gonzalez (right shoulder inflammation), RP Liam Hendriks (right elbow inflammation)

Angels

Out: 3B Anthony Rendon (left wrist contusion), RP Matt Moore (right oblique strain), SS Zach Leto (left oblique strain), RP Ben Joyce (right ulnar neuritis)

Starting pitchers

Dylan Cease vs. Reid Detmers

After a tough May, Cease looks to have turned a corner in June, posting a 2.38 ERA over his four starts. The hard-throwing righty is coming off a strong start against the Texas Rangers where he allowed just two runs and tallied nine strikeouts over six innings. While Cease still ranks in the 9th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 13th percentile in exit velocity, he’s continued to be one of the league’s best at generating whiffs, ranking in the 73rd percentile in strikeout rate and the 72nd percentile in whiff rate.

Like Cease, Detmers has looked like a different pitcher in June, as he has a 0.96 ERA over his last three starts after going 0-5 with a 5.15 ERA over his first 10 outings of the season. Additionally, he’s given up just 10 hits over those last three starts, while tallying 24 strikeouts (three of which came against Mookie Betts his last time out). Detmers ranks in the 89th percentile in barrel rate and the 67th percentile in expected slugging.

Over/Under pick

I’m playing the pitching trends and backing the under — as mentioned above, both Cease and Detmers have been on tears recently. That, coupled with both teams struggling on offense (the Angels’ 25-run outburst withstanding) means tonight has all the makings of a low-scoring contest.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels get the job done. Not only do the White Sox rank 18th baseball in batting average against left-handed pitchers (.247), but L.A. also has two of the best players on the planet. That talent should win out tonight.

Pick: Angels