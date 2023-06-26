Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, June 26

More than half the league is off on Monday, but there are still six games on the MLB schedule for those interested in setting a DFS lineup. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of all six, beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With limited options, here are our favorite team stacks for Monday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, June 26

Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles

Elly De La Cruz ($5,800)

Joey Votto ($5,100)

Jonathan India ($5,000)

Matt McLain ($4,700)

The red-hot Reds (see what I did there) get a golden matchup tonight against O’s lefty Cole Irvin, who has a 7.71 ERA in seven games this season. While that does mean that Votto and De La Cruz will be going against a left-handed picher, lefties are hitting .294 against Irvin this season, while right-handers are averaging a whopping .321 against him.

The Orioles are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +110 underdogs. The total is set at 10.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

Corey Seager ($6,200)

Marcus Semien ($6,100)

Adolis Garcia ($5,700)

Josh Jung ($4,700)

While the Rangers offense is a must-play every night, they have a particularly good matchup tonight against Boyd and the Tigers. There’s no denying that Boyd has pitched well lately (he’s gone six innings in his last two starts), but the Rangers offense has been on a different level lately.

The Rangers are -195 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Tigers are +165 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals

Julio Rodriguez ($5,200)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,500)

Cal Raleigh ($4,400)

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,700)

This is a pick that’s based more on projections than on recent results, as the Mariners (37-39) have been one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball. Still, their lineup is filled with guys who aren’t playing up to their normal level, and I’m banking on them finding their groove against Washington starter Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.14 ERA).

The Mariners are -255 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +215 underdogs. The total is set at 8.