Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, June 26

With just six games on the docket on Monday, starting pitching will be hard to come by. Sure, we get Luis Castillo, Spencer Strider and Dylan Cease vs. the red-hot Reid Detmers, but things drop off in a hurry. But when there’s a will, there’s a way, and our daily starting pitcher rankings are here as always to help you figure out who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire — even on days like today.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, June 26

Pitchers to stream

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels — Detmers has been cooking with grease of late, with just two runs allowed and 24 strikeouts in 18.2 innings over his last three starts. The lefty seems to have finally found the feel for both his best slider (39% whiff rate) and curveball (.184 average against, 32.8% whiff rate), and if he keeps his fastball up and out of harm’s way as he has recently, he should feast against a strikeout-happy Chicago White Sox lineup.

Trevor Williams, Washington Nationals — Admittedly the floor here is lower than you’d like — Williams has allowed four or more runs twice this month — but he just blanked the St. Louis Cardinals over six innings, and a matchup with the Seattle Mariners at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park could be enough for a repeat. Seattle is a very free-swinging team, exactly the kind of matchup that Williams — who makes his living spotting changeups and sliders below the strike zone and getting hitters to chase — needs to thrive.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, June 26.