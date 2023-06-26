MLB injury report for Monday, June 26

Intro

MLB injury report: Monday, June 26

Jose Altuve (heel), Houston Astros — Altuve has had an injury-plagued 2023, between the broken thumb that cost him almost two months and side issue that cost him four games earlier in June. Now the second baseman is battling another ailment, this time a sore heel that kept him out of Sunday’s win over the Dodgers.

José Altuve has a sore heel from hitting the bag on his bunt single yesterday, manager Dusty Baker said. He is likely unavailable today. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) June 25, 2023

Altuve suffered the injury while running through the first-base bag on Saturday. It doesn’t sound like the sort of thing that will keep him out for more than a day or two, but we’ll see how he responds this week.

Marcus Stroman (finger), Chicago Cubs — Stroman slogged through his worst start of the season on Sunday in London, giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits in just 3.1 innings against the Cardinals. It was a dramatic departure from the pitcher we’ve gotten used to this year, and it looks like it may be at least partially attributable to a blister that developed on Stroman’s pitching hand. The righty was seen shaking his hand repeatedly during his start, eventually leaving the mound accompanied by a trainer.

Marcus Stroman could be seen giving his pitching hand a shake multiple times throughout the 4th. That included after each of his final four pitches before departing. Here's one in the last at-bat vs. Paul Goldschmidt. pic.twitter.com/M0TPmVBSzm — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) June 25, 2023

There’s no word yet on the severity of the blister, or how much time Stroman may be forced to miss — sometimes this sort of thing can require an IL stint, sometimes a missed start, sometimes nothing at all. For what it’s worth, the righty was feeling good enough to hop on Twitter after the game.

Shout to London for the love. Grateful for this experience. Can’t wait to come back and enjoy this incredible city! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 25, 2023

Carlos Rodon (back), New York Yankees — Rodon was back on the mound at Double-A Somerset for his second rehab start, and the results were once again stellar:

This Carlos Rodon guy is pretty good ‍♂️



4️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 1️⃣ H | 4️⃣ K pic.twitter.com/eA4J1y1YTI — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 25, 2023

Rodon hit his planned pitch count at roughly 50, striking out four over four innings of one-hit ball. Even more importantly for the Yankees, he said after the game that he “feels ready” and could return after just one more appearance in the Minors.

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón spoke about his second rehab outing with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Rodón pitched 4 scoreless innings and struck out 4. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/DbTzUbM2oJ — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 25, 2023

It remains to be seen whether New York will bring him back prior to the All-Star break, but we should see the lefty on the mound in the Bronx soon regardless.

Chris Taylor (knee), Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers hoped that Taylor’s sore knee would improve over the weekend and help him avoid the injured list, but alas, it just didn’t cooperate.

Chris Taylor is going on the injured list. #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Taylor’s knee just hasn’t gotten better since he suffered the injury. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) June 25, 2023

Yonny Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the roster. It’s officially being termed a bone bruise, and the good news is that there isn’t anything structurally wrong. If he’s not back before the All-Star break, he should return not long after.

Liam Hendriks (elbow), Chicago White Sox — Hendriks has resumed throwing as he rehabs from inflammation in his pitching elbow, but the team announced on Sunday that their closer won’t be able to return prior to the All-Star break. It’s encouraging that the righty continues to make progress and is feeling well enough to throw, so hopefully he’ll be back in Chicago’s bullpen at some point before the end of July.

Ryan Helsley (forearm), St. Louis Cardinals — The news wasn’t so encouraging for Helsley, who was technically eligible to come off the IL on Sunday but hasn’t even started throwing yet:

#STLCards closer Ryan Helsley is eligible to come off the IL today, but he isn’t close to being activated, manager Oli Marmol said. Helsley, who is not on the London trip, was put on a 10-day no-throw plan. That expired on Monday, but he is still a ways away from returning. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 25, 2023

Hopefully he’s feeling well enough to start a throwing program today, but we’ll see — it sounds like he might not be back until the end of July, if not later. Jordan Hicks has been capably holding down the ninth with Helsley out.

Matt Manning (foot), Detroit Tigers — Manning’s been out since taking a line drive off his foot in his second start of the season, but the former top-10 pick is finally on the verge of returning to Detroit’s rotation.

Matt Manning expected to return from injured list either Tuesday or Thursday in Texas. Tigers debating whether to give Reese Olson an extra day of rest, which explains the extra TBA, though that would set up Olson to pitch at Coors Field. https://t.co/avi1o5OQUY — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 25, 2023

Manning has been a bit shaky through three rehab starts, allowing just one unearned run but handing out a whopping eight walks in 8.2 innings. He’d looked much improved through his first two starts this season, though, and with Tarik Skubal and Alex Faedo also set to return soon, the Tigers’ rotation of the future could be starting to take shape.