Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 14 of 2023 MLB season

We’re nearly at the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 14

Hitters to stream

Jason Heyward, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers — Heyward got off to a cold start in his first year with L.A., but he’s been heating up lately, homering again on Saturday to run his slash line to .277/.352/.489 over his last 19 games. The Dodgers have a dream schedule this week from an offensive standpoint, with three games in the hitter’s paradise of Coors Field followed by a weekend set against the Kansas City Royals’ dismal pitching staff. The team is currently slated to face five righties in those six games, meaning plenty of starts for Heyward — and lots of production.

Chas McCormick, OF, Houston Astros — An injury slowed McCormick in May, but he’s begun to swing the bat a bit better lately, and he continues to crush left-handed pitching — slashing .265/.306/.500 against southpaws this season. Lucky for him (and the Astros), Houston is scheduled to face four lefties in the coming week, including very beatable pitchers like Jordan Montgomery, Matthew Liberatore and Martin Perez. McCormick has been hitting towards the top of the order against left-handed pitching, and he’ll be a sneaky source of power and counting stats this week.

Jake Burger, 3B, Chicago White Sox — Burger is another guy who absolutely mashes lefties, slugging .589 with five homers and five doubles in just 56 at-bats. Not only will the White Sox also draw four lefties this week, but most of those will come courtesy of the Oakland Athletics — whose pitching staff has been so bad this year that it’s on the verge of setting some MLB records. Burger has as much power as anybody — his 118.2 mph max exit velocity and .527 expected slugging are among the tops in baseball — and if you’re in need of adding some pop to your lineup, look no further.