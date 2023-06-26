Black Mirror’s ‘Loch Henry’ calls out our true crime obsession with a family mystery of its own

I’m not sure where society’s collective embrace of the “true crime” genre of media started, but there’s an onslaught of exposes and podcasts covering the genre. In one week, Netflix will have a four-part documentary chronicling an evil person or a heinous crime, and in the next, they’ll have “the tapes” of such figure being analyzed in a separate piece of media. Part of it derives from this morbid curiosity humans have trying to pseudo-psycho analyze the actions of people who have committed atrocities. Based on that, media companies have created an assembly line of content to feed that hunger.

With “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror and writer Charlie Brooker took on their partner’s edacity pumping endless films and series on its service without rhyme or reason and the impending dangers of AI. “Loch Henry” can be considered a companion piece to that story – both serving as a mirror for creators to explore true crime stories and studios distributing this without much regard for those impacted by the atrocities. Davis (Samuel Blenkin) and Pia (Myha’la Herrold) are a film student couple looking to make their mark with the next great documentary. Let’s say it’s not exactly setting the world on fire – it’s based on a man who uses his time to project eggs from poachers (see, I told you).

This changes when the couple visits Davis’s home to check on his widowed mother, Janet (Monica Dolan). She’s a little out there, but that can be expected for a woman who lost her police officer husband due to sickness. The town is a little deserted, and visiting Davis’s childhood friend Stuart (Daniel Portman) at his family’s struggling pub explains why that is. Years prior, a serial killer named Iain Adair killed a couple on their honeymoon and several others. Davis’s father was also involved in discovering these gruesome details.

When that story presents itself (at the behest of Stuart wanting to make the city alive again), Pia is game for switching gears and chronicling what happened with the murders. You can see where this is going – an obsession to be seen will only lead you down a horrible road. Director Sam Miller makes for an eerie undercurrent throughout “Loch Henry,” while Brooker provides some on-the-nose satire. For instance, Janet was an avid recorder of the real-life television drama, Bergerac. Davis and Pia take their idea directly to Streamberry (the Netflix equivalent shown in “Joan Is Awful”), where an executive tells them they need new, gruesome developments for this to pop.

That all feels like a given to be under the microscope – provided we only get a scant mockumentary-style sample of what Iain has done to paralyze this small town. The more compelling element of “Loch Henry” is the war inside Davis. You have his girlfriend and old friend pushing to make a film on a situation his family is very much a part of. He knows it would be the right call within his headspace for fame reasons, but is he willing to go that far? It makes you wonder why people choose this road in other instances. Chances are, you sided with Pia when she wanted to tell the story and framed it as a way to tell Davis’s parents' story in another way. The only problem is that their investigation uncovered something far more sinister.

It’s funny that the person within “Loch Henry,” most resistant to this idea, was left to grapple with the immense loss of losing everything (his girlfriend, his mother, and the complete veil of innocence of his family structure) to gain this award. The most haunting image of the episode is Davis going to his hotel room after the awards and glancing at his mother’s suicide note.

This is one of the first of two Black Mirror episodes this season, taking a different path from the technological encroachment themes we’re accustomed to. It’s the 1990s, so there are a lot of handheld cameras and VHS tapes – a welcome change from the current and future smart devices and quantum computers. Nothing feels right, but at the same time, this small Scottish town is so beautiful that you wouldn’t have thought something so ghastly would have happened. This is the same approach that Miller and Brooker take with Janet’s character, which makes the episode’s ending leave a lasting impression.

She takes her own life out of shame for the horrible things she’s done – but that same sacrifice makes David this award-winning documentarian. It makes you realize with how these stories are told; somebody will always be on the losing end.