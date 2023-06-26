Get a Ticket to The Break by Bidding on 2022 Topps & Panini Auctions RIGHT NOW on DraftKings Marketplace

Want to get in on The Break? You can get a ticket to these exclusive events — which will take place over the next couple of days — by bidding on auctions right now on DraftKings Marketplace.

2022 Topps Triple Thread Baseball Tickets

The Break will take place on June 27, 2023, and will be streamed live on the DraftKings Youtube channel for all participants and viewers. This break will be for one (1) case of 2022 Topps Triple Threads Baseball trading cards. A case contains 18 master hobby boxes. Each ticket represents the ownership of a single team in the break.

All Break Ticket holders will receive each card from the break that features a player on the above-mentioned team (as is represented by the uniform and/or team logo that appears on the card) or that features the team in its singularity. Any cards that feature multiple teams will be randomly assigned to the Break Ticket holder of one of the featured teams. This will take place during the live stream after the case has been fully opened. In the event that no cards from the team above are unpacked in this break, the ticket holder will receive a single 2023 Reignmakers PGA TOUR Booster Pack. All break contents will be mailed to the owners only once shipping information has been provided to the DraftKings team. To do so, auction winners will be required to order a single “The Break Shipping Kit” from the DK Shop, details will be communicated to all auction winners.

Highlights

2022 Topps Triple Threads consists of a 100-card base set and plenty of other sets to chase unique, bold patches, legends autos, cut signatures, and more! Every hobby box on average contains 2 autographs, 2 relics, and 2 parallel cards. Some of the top rookies in this seasons set are Wander Franco, Bobby Witt Jr., Jeremy Pena, Julio Rodriguez, and CJ Abrams.

2022 Panini Select Football Tickets

The Break will take place on June 28, 2023, and will be streamed live on the DraftKings Youtube channel for all participants and viewers. This break will be for one (1) hobby case of 2022 Panini Select Football trading cards. Each ticket represents the ownership of a single team in the break.

Highlights

2022 Panini Select Football consists of a 500-card base set, which includes multiple tiers of rarity. The tiers from least to most scarce are Base Concourse, Premier Level, Club Level, the all-new Suite Level, and Field Level. Every hobby box on average contains

2 autographs, 10 Silver Prizms, and inserts. The case hit on this product is a Zebra parallel. Also, only in the hobby product, look for XRC Redemption chase cards, featuring some of the top stars in the 2023 Draft Class. The set also includes RPAs, rare shield patches, multi-color patches, and plenty of inserts and subsets. Some of the top rookies in the set include Kenny Pickett, Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and many more!

Details & Terms

If you win this auction for the pack break ticket above, you are only guaranteed the contents from the one (1) case of 2022 Panini Select Football that feature the Baltimore Ravens as they are revealed during the designated pack opening event on June 28, 2023. There are no guarantees that extend beyond the description of this item. In addition, by bidding on this collectible, you are consenting to allow DraftKings to use and display your DraftKings username on our website, applications, and third party sites and services from time to time.

If you win this auction for the pack break ticket above, you are only guaranteed the contents from the one (1) case of 2022 Topps Triple Threads Baseball that feature the New York Mets as they are revealed during the designated pack opening event on June 27, 2023. There are no guarantees that extend beyond the description of this item.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.