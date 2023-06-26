How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on June 26

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

Tonight will be Raw’s go-home show to this Saturday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view from O2 Arena in London, England. With the card for the ppv finalized, the company will put the finishing touches on the build tonight. We’ll also get an update from the champ.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, June 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank this Saturday, but will be a bit banged up doing so. Last Monday, a furious Balor attacked the champ multiple times throughout the night and injured his ribs with multiple Coup De Grace’s. The next night on NXT, Balor once again issued a sneak attack on Rollins following the champ’s successful title defense against Bron Breakker. Tonight, Rollins will talk about his health and condition for the big title match this weekend.

The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match is set for Saturday as Bayley, Becky Lynch, Iyo Sky, Trish Stratus, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark will all try retrieve the briefcase at the ppv. Tonight, these six superstars will meet in the ring for a women’s Money in the Bank summit. We’ll see what they’ll have to say to each other five days before doing battle.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler successfully defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on Smackdown last Friday, officially absorbing and retiring the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Afterwards, they were confronted by Raquel Rodriguez, who brought out a returning Liv Morgan and challenged the champs to a title match at MITB. Tonight, we’ll see Rodriguez go head-to-head with Rousey.

Also on the show, Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes ahead of their singles match in London this weekend.