Odds to win Game 3 of College World Series Finals between LSU and Florida

Game 3 of the 2023 Men’s College World Series will take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET as the No. 2 Florida Gators battle the No. 5 LSU Tigers for the championship. The game will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, NE, and will air on ESPN. Jac Caglianone will start for the Gators while Thatcher Hurd will step on the mound for the Tigers.

LSU enters the game as a -150 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Florida is a +120 moneyline underdog. The total is set at 9.5.

Facing elimination in Game 2 on Sunday, Florida completely torched LSU in a 24-4 shellacking to force tonight’s third and decisive matchup for the title. Down 3-1 early, the Gators opened things up with six runs in the top of the third and never let their foot off the gas in the 20-run victory. Wyatt Langford went 5-6 on the afternoon with six RBI on the win.

Both teams have been dominant this season when scoring six runs or more. LSU owns a 40-3 record when reaching the six-run threshold while Florida owns a 35-4 record when doing the same.