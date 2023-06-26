Here’s the American League roster for the 2023 MLB Futures Game

Baseball’s stars of tomorrow are set to descend on Seattle to square off in the 2023 Futures Game in less than two weeks. After 20 years of a U.S. vs. World format, this year’s event at T-Mobile Park will continue the NL vs. AL matchup that began back in 2019. The game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. Rosters were released on Monday evening, so let’s take a look at the top prospects who made the cut in the National League.

2023 MLB Futures Game roster: American League

The Boston Red Sox lead the way with three prospects on the roster: pitcher Shane Drohan and top infield prospects Nick Yorke and Marcelo Mayer. The New York Yankees saw two of their farmhands make the list, breakout pitcher Clayton Beeter and 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones. Other notable names include Oakland A’s catcher Tyler Soderstrom, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Kyle Manzardo and Baltimore Orioles phenom (and No. 1 overall prospect) Jackson Holliday.

Pitchers

Clayton Beeter (NYY)

Jonathan Cannon (CWS)

Joey Cantillo (CLE)

Shane Drohan (BOS)

David Festa (MIN)

Will Klein (KC)

Sem Robberse (TOR)

Owen White (TEX)

Yosver Zulueta (TOR)

Catchers

Harry Ford (SEA)

Edgar Quero (LAA)

Tyler Soderstrom (OAK)

Infielders

Junior Caminero (TB)

Jackson Holliday (BAL)

Colt Keith (DET)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (DET)

Kyle Manzardo (TB)

Marcelo Mayer (BOS)

Kyren Paris (LAA)

Nick Yorke (BOS)

Outfielders

Lawrence Butler (OAK)

Jonatan Clase (SEA)

Drew Gilbert (HOU)

Spencer Jones (NYY)

Heston Kjerstad (BAL)