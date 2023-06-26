Here’s the National League roster for the 2023 MLB Futures Game

Baseball’s stars of tomorrow are set to descend on Seattle to square off in the 2023 Futures Game in less than two weeks. After 20 years of a U.S. vs. World format, this year’s event at T-Mobile Park will continue the NL vs. AL matchup that began back in 2019. The game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. Rosters were released on Monday evening, so let’s take a look at the top prospects who made the cut in the National League.

2023 MLB Futures Game roster: National League

Five of pitchers in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 are headed to Seattle, and four of them come from the NL: San Francisco Giants lefty Kyle Harrison (No. 14), Philadelphia Phillies righty Mick Abel (No. 46), St. Louis Cardinals righty Tink Hence (No. 66) and Milwaukee Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski (No. 93). The Brew Crew are the only NL team to earn more than two roster spots, with five-tool stud Jackson Chourio and catcher Jeferson Quero joining Misiorowski. The Mets (breakout Triple-A pitcher Mike Vasil) and Dodgers (catcher and 2022 second-round pick Dalton Rushing) and Braves (pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach) all earned just one nod. Other notable names include D-backs shortstop Jordan Lawlar, Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood and Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Pitchers

Mick Abel (PHI)

Kyle Harrison (SF)

Tink Hence (STL)

J.P. Massey (PIT)

Jacob Misiorowski (MIL)

Patrick Monteverde (MIA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

Mike Vasil (NYM)

Carson Whisenhunt (SF)

Catchers

Jeferson Quero (MIL)

Dalton Rushing (LAD)

Infielders

Ryan Bliss (AZ)

Brady House (WSH)

Jordan Lawlar (AZ)

Noelvi Marte (CIN)

Jackson Merrill (SD)

B.J. Murray Jr. (CHI)

Nasim Nunez (MIA)

Endy Rodriguez (PIT)

Outfielders

Jackson Chourio (MIL)

Justin Crawford (PHI)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHI)

Yanquiel Fernandez (COL)

Victor Scott II (STL)

James Wood (WSH)