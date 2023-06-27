Gold Cup 2023 Group D standings, results

Group D at the 2023 Gold Cup should be a relatively easy one for Canada, but Cuba and Guatemala do have enough talent to trouble the North American giants in this competition. Plus, we’ve already seen some interesting results in this Gold Cup, which means Canada could be in for a stiff challenge in this pairing. Here’s a look at the standings, results and schedule for Group D.

Group D Standings

Canada, 0-1-0, 1 point

Guadeloupe, 0-1-0, 1 point

Cuba, 0-0-0, 0 points

Guatemala, 0-0-0, 0 points

Group D Schedule and Results

Tuesday, June 27

Canada 2, Guadeloupe 2

It looked like Guadeloupe was set to pull off the biggest upset of the Gold Cup so far when Thierry Ambrose found the back of the net in the 23rd minute, but Canada fought back in the second half and eventually got an equalizer. Lucas Cavallini scored in the 49th minute for Canada, and then an own goal in the 70th minute looked like it would be the game winner. However, Jacen Russell-Rowe gifted Guadeloupe an own goal in stoppage time to split the points in the Group D opener.

Guatemala v. Cuba - 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, July 1

Cuba v. Guadeloupe - 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Guatemala v. Canada - 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, July 4

Guadeloupe v. Guatemala - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS2

Canada v. Cuba - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1