Full field for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off from the Detroit Golf Club this week as the PGA TOUR makes its way into July. This isn’t an elevated event, but the field is still an exciting one. 2022 Rocket Mortgage winner Tony Finau will return to the event, and opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

He is joined by Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa. Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, and Sungjae Im also join the field. Former winners Nate Lashley (2019) and Cam Davis (2021) will return to the Motor City this week, as well. The tournament began in 2019.

Finau is installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Fowler, Thomas, and Morikawa close behind at +1400 each.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic teeing off Thursday, June 29 and running through Sunday, July 2.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic field