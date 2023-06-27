Who won last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic?

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2. Tony Finau, the reigning champion, will return to the field this year in an attempt to defend his title. Finau finished at -26 last year with a whopping five-stroke lead over the three runners-up, setting a tournament record for best aggregate score.

The tournament is a relatively new one, staged for the first time in 2019. Two more former champions — Nate Lashley (2019) and Cameron Davis (2021) — will also head to Detroit to join the field.

Finau opens as the favorite to win it again this year at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +1200. He is followed by Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa, each of whom are installed at +1400 to win. If he emerges victorious in the Motor City this week, Finau would become the first two-time winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.