Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off from Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, June 29. The tournament, which began in 2019, will see three of its past champions return hoping to become the first two-time winner of the tournament. Tony Finau, the 2022 winner, returns this year as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1200, with Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa just behind him at +1400.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.