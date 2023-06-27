NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race

NASCAR is headed to Chicago for an inaugural road race at the Chicago Street Course. The Grant Park 220 was added to the 2023 schedule in place of the recent course at Road America in Wisconsin. The race runs Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Qualifying will run the day before at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network.

The top of the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook is jammed heading into race week. Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex, Jr. are all even at +700 to win the race. Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger follow at +1100.

Reddick won the road race at COTA earlier this year — his only win of the season — and won the Wisconsin and Brickyard road races last season. Elliott is NASCAR’s active leader with seven road race wins, Truex follows with five and won the Sonoma road race this month, and Larson is tied with Kyle Busch at four.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Grant Park 220.