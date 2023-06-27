MLB injury report for Tuesday, June 27

Just six games around the Majors made for a quiet Monday night, including on the injury front. Well, unless you’re the Detroit Tigers, who had news both good and bad yesterday. Our daily injury report has everything you need to know on that as well as every other team in the league.

MLB injury report: Tuesday, June 27

Matthew Boyd (elbow), Detroit Tigers — Boyd was just four batters into his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday night when he uncorked a pitch all the way to the backstop, a pretty clear sign that something was wrong.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd is leaving the game after this wild pitch with an apparent injury. Will Vest is replacing him. pic.twitter.com/IXdJDjMu6i — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) June 27, 2023

Boyd immediately left the game with a trainer, and the team is calling it left elbow discomfort for now. It remains to be seen whether it’s just inflammation or something structural, but either way, he figures to be out for the foreseeable future — which is a shame, because the lefty had been pitching awfully well of late.

Eduardo Rodriguez (finger)/Tarik Skubal (elbow)/Matt Manning (foot), Detroit Tigers — If there’s any sort of silver lining here, though, it’s that — after piecing together a pitching staff with duct tape and spare parts for weeks now — the cavalry is very much coming to the Tigers rotation.

Matt Manning will start Tuesday against the Rangers. Reese Olson will start Thursday.



Tarik Skubal will start Wednesday in Toledo. Eduardo Rodriguez will make his first rehab start Thursday in Toledo. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 26, 2023

It had been rumored that Manning would be activated off the IL to start on Tuesday in Texas, and manager A.J. Hinch confirmed as much on Monday afternoon. The former first-round pick has been on the shelf since early April, when he took a comebacker off his foot against the Houston Astros.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, threw a 50-pitch BP session to teammates over the weekend and is apparently feeling good enough to go out on a rehab assignment, with Hinch adding that he could only need one start in the Minors before returning. Skubal won’t be much farther behind, as the lefty is set to make his third start at Triple-A on Wednesday. The Tigers are taking it very slowly with him as he comes back from flexor tendon surgery, so he’ll likely need at least one more rehab outing before making his season debut, but that should happen on either side of the All-Star break.

Riley Greene (leg), Detroit Tigers — We told you it was a busy day for Detroit. One of the teammates that Rodriguez threw BP for was Greene, who’s recently begun ramping up baseball activities as the cast has been removed from his injured leg. The outfielder still isn’t swinging a bat against live pitching, but he’s been spotted running around center field at Comerica Park in recent days, and Hinch made it sound like a return wasn’t too far off.

AJ Hinch didn't say that Greene and Baddoo were close to rehab assignments directly, but he did say, "They might not be on this road trip the entire time." Which I'm taking to mean they will head off to Toledo maybe by this weekend. They have intensified their daily workouts — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 26, 2023

It would be huge news for the Tigers, as the former top prospect was in the midst of a career year before suffering a stress fracture earlier this month.

Brandon Lowe (back), Tampa Bay Rays — Lowe is making steady progress as he attempts to work his way back from yet another bout of back pain, kicking off a rehab assignment at the Rays’ rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. That assignment figures to be a pretty lengthy one, as this is the second year in a row in which Lowe’s been waylaid by back problems and the team obviously wants to make sure he’s fully healthy before he returns to the Majors. The second baseman is likely looking at a return in late July barring any setbacks.

Jorge Polanco (hamstring), Minnesota Twins — Speaking of progress: Polanco has resumed baseball activities for the first time since going down with a hamstring strain earlier this month.

Jorge Polanco has started doing some baseball activities, Nick Paparesta said. He's hitting in the cage and taking ground balls. He's in the midst of a running progression, as well. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) June 26, 2023

Polanco has also been plagued by injuries for two years running now, and Minnesota will surely want to take it slow with the infielder — especially given how capably top prospect Edouard Julien has filled in at second base. No word yet on whether Polanco will need a rehab assignment or when that might happen if so, but he’ll likely have to start running the bases at full speed first.