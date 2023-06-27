Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, June 27

MLB teams around the league are beginning or continuing their mid-week series on Tuesday, June 27. Every team is expected to be in action, creating a loaded featured slate at DraftKings DFS. Usually, it consists of 7-10 games, but on Tuesday, every game is available to choose from for your lineups. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Tuesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, June 27

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

Christian Yelich ($4,600)

William Contreras ($4,300)

Willy Adames ($4,300)

Owen Miller ($3,600)

The southpaw David Peterson hasn’t pitched for New York since May 15. He had logged five straight starts allowing at least four earned runs. Peterson could have settled down with the time off, but Milwaukee tagged him for five earned runs over four innings. Yelich doesn’t have the pitching matchup advantage going against a lefty but is still hitting .273 on the season. Contreras and Adames have an upside, despite going a combined 0-for-8 in their last game. Miller is hitting .279 and went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run his first time this season facing Peterson.

The Mets are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

Bryce Harper ($5,900)

Trea Turner ($5,600

J.T. Realmuto ($5,400)

Nick Castellanos ($4,300)

Philly will take on Chicago starter Jameson Taillon for the second time this season. In the first matchup, he allowed eight runs (six earned) in only 2.1 innings of work. Turner has struggled in his first season in a Phillies uniform but went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs in his last game. Harper and Castellanos went hitless in their last game, but Harper is 4-for-10 in his career against Taillon, while Castellanos is 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Phillies are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the home underdogs at +105, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Jose Ramirez ($5,600)

Steven Kwan ($4,100)

Josh Naylor ($3,900)

Amed Rosario ($3,700)

Kwan went 0-for-5 in his last game but should be able to bounce back against KC starter Brady Singer. Kwan heads into this one a career 5-for-10 against Singer. Ramirez is the most expensive player in this stack but should be worth it, hitting .438 against Singer and .293 on the season. Naylor has been a bright spot in this lineup this year, hitting .291, and will look to improve on his 2-for-12 standing against Singer. Rosario could be switched out for Andres Gimenez ($3,900) depending on how the Guardians lineup on Tuesday, but either should present a viable option.

The Guardians are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.