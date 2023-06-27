Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 27

The San Francisco Giants take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Giants, and Kevin Gausman (7-3, 3.10 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Giants coming in at +140. The total is set at 8.5.

Giants-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Giants

Out: RHP Luke Jackson (back), RHP Alex Cobb (oblique), INF Wilmer Flores (foot), OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), LHP Scott Alexander (hamstring), RHP John Brebbia (lat)

Blue Jays

Day to day: C Tyler Heineman (side), RHP Yimi Garcia (knee)

Out: RHP Adam Cimber (shoulder), C Alejando Kirk (hand), RHP Zach Pop (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Walker vs. Kevin Gausman

Walker has started just three games this season, and has never lasted longer than three innings in an outing. We can expect this to be a bullpen game for the Giants.

Gausman bounced back from a bad start against the Twins with back-to-back six inning starts against the Rangers and the Marlins. He allowed four runs and recorded 10 strikeouts over his most recent 12 innings.

Over/Under pick

Both offenses have been on a run lately, each ranking in the top seven in MLB in runs per game over their last three games. I think we can safely bet on this trend continuing.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Gausman has been excellent at home this season. With a bullpen game for the Giants, there is more uncertainty than there would be with a starter. While the Blue Jays have struggled with consistency, they take their home field here with an ace on the mound. The Jays’ offense has begun to pick up, as well.

Pick: Blue Jays -165