Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Mets on Tuesday, June 27

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.53 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and David Peterson (1-6, 8.08 ERA) will pitch for the Mets.

The Mets are -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers coming in at +125. The total is set at 9.5.

Brewers-Mets picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Mets

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle/knee)

Brewers

Out: OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), RP Jake Cousins (elbow), RP Bennett Sousa (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Julio Teheran vs. David Peterson

Teheran has been having a fantastic season for the Brewers. In his six starts this year, he has lasted five or more innings in each and has never allowed more than two earned runs. He kept the Diamondbacks runless over five innings in his most recent outing.

Peterson, on the other hand, has struggled. He was recently called back up from the minors. His latest majors start was in May when he conceded six earned runs in five innings against the Nationals. Before that, he allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings against the Reds. The last time he faced the Brewers, he conceded five earned runs in four innings.

Over/Under pick

The total of last night’s game was a measly three, and with Teheran limiting opponents’ runs the way he has been, I like this one to stay low. The Brewers face an easier pitcher in Peterson, but their offense has been flailing a bit this season.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

With this pitching mismatch, the Brewers seem like a lock. They took yesterday’s game 2-1, and should be able to repeat with their star Teheran on the mound. The Mets have had flashes of offensive excellence this year, but that won’t be a concern tonight. The Brewers should make quick work of Peterson.

Pick: Brewers +125