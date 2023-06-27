Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Athletics on Tuesday, June 27

Rookie Jhony Brito (4-3, 4.89 ERA) will make his 11th start for New York, while Oakland gives the ball to righty Paul Blackburn (0-0, 4.21).

New York enters as the -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the A’s are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees-Athletics picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Willie Calhoun (quadriceps), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), SP Carlos Rodon (back), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Athletics

Out: OF Ramon Laureano (hand), INF Kevin Smith (back), RP Richard Lovelady (elbow), SP Mason Miller (elbow), RP Zach Jackson (flexor tendon), SP/RP Drew Rucinski (knee), C Manny Pina (wrist), RP Dany Jimenez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Jhony Brito vs. Paul Blackburn

Forced into New York’s rotation due to a rash of early injuries, Brito has had an up-and-down rookie year, but he’s coming off arguably the best start of his young career. The righty spun 5.2 shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners last week — just the second time he’s pitched into the sixth inning all year — allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out three. Strikeouts aren’t a huge part of the Brito’s game, but when he’s at his best, he does enough with his sinker, changeup and curveball to force weak contact and earn outs. When he’s not, though, it’s a pretty hittable repertoire, and Brito has struggled to do more than just keep the Yankees in the game for a few innings.

Blackburn’s ERA doesn’t look like much, but he’s been a pleasant surprise since returning off the IL to make his 2023 debut late last month. The righty’s slider is legit, with a .172 batting average against and a gaudy 38% whiff rate, helping him rank in the 95th percentile in chase rate. His hard-hit rate and average exit velocity are also elite, and the only reason his top-line numbers are inflated is because he’s gotten a bit unlucky so far — his .382 BABIP, for one, is sure to regress soon. He struck out nine over 5.2 innings of two-run ball against the Tampa Bay Rays two weeks ago, so the potential is there.

Over/Under pick

The Yankees have been literally the worst offense in baseball in the month of June, and their run totals show it: New York’s games have fallen below this total in 12 of their last 15, and it’s worth noting that in two of those three exceptions it was the other side doing all of the scoring. We won’t have to worry too much about that against the A’s mediocre lineup, and with Blackburn due for some positive regression for Oakland, I think we’ll be in for a relatively low-scoring affair once again.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Screw it, let’s roll with the underdog. Blackburn gives the A’s a pretty substantial advantage on the mound in this one, and the simple fact is that New York’s lineup isn’t scoring enough to avoid close games right now — which makes the team with plus odds the better play.

Pick: Athletics