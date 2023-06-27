Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Braves on Tuesday, June 27

The Minnesota Twins (40-40) and the Atlanta Braves (51-27) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. Minnesota will start Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.98), while Atlanta counters with Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.40 ERA).

The Braves are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Twins are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Twins-Braves picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Twins

Out: RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RP Jorge Lopez (mental health), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring)

Braves

N/A

Starting pitchers

Joe Ryan vs. Bryce Elder

Ryan was able to bounce back his last time out. He went into his start against the Boston Red Sox coming off an outing allowing six earned runs. Ryan responded by throwing a complete-game shutout. He allowed just three hits and struck out nine to pick up his eighth victory.

Elder has allowed just one earned run over his last two starts. He was great his last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies. Elder allowed just three hits and walked two while striking out six in seven innings of work.

Over/Under pick

Atlanta’s streak of consecutive games scoring at least four runs increased to 13 with its 4-1 win over Minnesota. The Twins have scored four runs or fewer in three of their last four games. This is a tough choice with how well Atlanta has been swinging the bat. Still, Ryan and Elder are coming off great starts, and I think they use that momentum to limit the scoring.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Braves have won three games in a row and 11 of their last 12 games. The Twins have dropped two of their last three games but won three in a row prior to that. Ryan is the better pitcher on the mound, but Atlanta has the advantage at the plate. This one could come down to the wire, but I think the Twins will pick up the win Tuesday.

Pick: Twins