Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, June 27

The Houston Astros (42-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) will begin a three-game series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Houston will start Framber Valdez (7-5, 2.27 ERA), while St. Louis counters with Jordan Montgomery (4-7, 3.69 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Astros are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Astros-Cardinals picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: 2B Jose Altuve (heel)

Out: LF/DH Yordan Alvarez (oblique)

Cardinals

Day to day: SP Jack Flaherty (hip)

Out: CP Ryan Helsley (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Framber Valdez vs. Jordan Montgomery

Valdez will be starting his 16th game of the year. So far, he has had a solid June, allowing just six earned runs over four starts. Most recently, Valdez pitched eight innings against the New York Mets. He allowed two earned runs on four hits but struck out nine to earn his seventh win.

Montgomery had a rough outing against the San Francisco Giants but was looking to bounce back against the Washington Nationals. He pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on four hits. Monty struck out six and walked one to win his fourth game of the year.

Over/Under pick

Houston has scored at least six runs in three of its last four games. St. Louis continues its inability to maintain consistency. They scored eight combined runs in their last three games, and seven came on Sunday. Each pitcher tends to struggle with inconsistent run support, but I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

It has become very difficult to trust the Cardinals’ batting order. They are coming off a win and have a recent four-game winning streak, but are still 5-8 over their last 13 games. Houston hasn’t looked like itself of late, but they still have a better chance to pull out the win.

Pick: Astros