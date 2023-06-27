Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Cubs on Tuesday, June 27

The Philadelphia Phillies (40-37) and the Chicago Cubs (37-39) begin a three-game series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will start Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.50 ERA), while Chicago counters with Jameson Taillon (2-5, 6.71 ERA).

The Phillies are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies-Cubs picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique)

Cubs

Day to day: SP Marcus Stroman (finger), 1B Cody Bellinger (illness)

Out: RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), 3B Patrick Wisdom (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suarez vs. Jameson Taillon

The southpaw Suarez will be starting just his ninth game of the season. He has been great this month, allowing just three total earned runs over his last four starts. Most recently, he allowed just one earned run on four hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves. Suarez struck out seven and walked two but didn’t end up factoring into the decision as the Phils lost 4-2.

Taillon will take the mound for the 13th time this season. Like his team overall, he has lacked consistency on the mound. Taillon heads into this game after pitching 5.1 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits while only striking out one. Taillon tallied his fifth loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

Taillon has allowed at least three earned runs in three consecutive starts and eight of his last nine outings. Suarez has been limiting batters well this month. With the line for the over/under set at 8.5, I am taking the under, despite how tempting the over is with Taillon pitching.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago is coming off a brief two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals that was held in London. They split the series but saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Sunday. Still, in its last 10 games, Chicago is 8-2, while Philly is 7-3 in that span. Suarez has had some rocky starts this season, including one in mid-May against Chicago. Even so, he has settled down this year and should be able to help Philly win.

Pick: Phillies