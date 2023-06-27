Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Tuesday, June 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34) and the Colorado Rockies (31-49) will begin a three-game divisional series on Tuesday, June 27. First pitch from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4, 2.72 ERA) to the mound, while Colorado counters with Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA).

The Dodgers are heavy -275 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +230 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.5.

Dodgers-Rockies picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring), RP Shelby Miller (neck), 3B/1B Max Muncy (hamstring), UTIL Chris Taylor (knee)

Rockies

Out: RP Brent Suter (oblique), RF Kris Bryant (heel), RF/DH Charlie Blackmon (hand)

Starting pitchers

Clayton Kershaw vs. Connor Seabold

Kershaw will be making his 16th start of the season. The veteran has been dominant this month, allowing just four earned runs over 27 innings of work. His last time out, he pitched seven shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Kershaw allowed five hits and struck out five to earn his ninth victory.

Seabold will take the mound for the 17th time this season but will be making just his 10th start. He is coming off a start to forget against the Atlanta Braves in which he allowed nine earned runs on nine hits in just three innings of work. He struck out and walked one en route to his third loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

Games at Coors Field always have inflated run lines. With how Seabold looked his last time out, it feels like the over should hit. Missing Muncy and Taylor will hinder the offense, but the Dodgers should still see the ball fly. L.A. has played Colorado twice this season, and the Dodgers scored a least five runs in both games — and that was at Dodger Stadium. Despite the high run total, the Dodgers should provide ample offense to hit the over.

Pick: Over 11.5

Moneyline pick

The Rockies somehow took two of three from the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend while being outscored 32-12. Before that game, they had lost eight games in a row. Los Angeles’ four-game win streak came to an end on Sunday, but they should get back into the win column on Tuesday.

Pick: Dodgers