Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 27

Division leaders collide in the desert as the Tampa Bay Rays kick off a brief West Coast swing with a three-game interleague showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch of Tuesday’s series opener is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Chase Field in Phoenix. It’s a battle of high-octane righties on the mound, as top prospect Taj Bradley (5-3, 3.86 ERA) goes for Tampa against Arizona ace Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.84).

The D-backs enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rays at +115. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Diamondbacks picks: Tuesday, June 27

Injury report

Rays

Day to day: SP Shane McClanahan (back)

Out: RP Calvin Faucher (elbow), 2B Brandon Lowe (back)

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Cole Sulser (shoulder), SP Corbin Martin (shoulder), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Taj Bradley vs. Zac Gallen

One of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball to start the year, Bradley found himself making his MLB debut a bit earlier than expected due to injuries to Tampa’s rotation. The righty has had some expected ups-and-downs, but he’s also flashed major potential, with a whopping 71 strikeouts in just 49 innings of work. Bradley is coming off arguably his best start in the Majors, striking out six while allowing just three hits over six innings of one-run ball against the Baltimore Orioles last week. That’s the first time Bradley has been able to complete six frames, as that big strikeout potential has also come with inconsistent command of his secondary pitches. His fastball, though, is already among the most electric in the game.

After a rough pitch in late May and early June, Gallen has righted the ship over his last couple of starts. The righty dominated the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland Guardians, allowing a combined two runs on just nine hits while striking out 11 over 14 innings of work. Gallen’s curveball remains darn near untouchable, with a .226 batting average against and a 44.8% whiff rate that’s among the highest of any curveball thrown by a starter. When he’s got his fastball elevated and his curveball and changeup dancing below the zone, he’s as good as anyone.

Over/Under pick

This is a fascinating one, as two very talented pitchers square off against two deep and dangerous lineups. The Rays have cleared this over in six of their last seven games, but they’ve also faced the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals over that span — two teams that aren’t exactly known for quality starting pitching. Gallen is in a groove right now, and if Bradley can find the feel for his curveball and not waste quite so many pitches, we could be in for a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday night.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Gallen has had his struggles this season, but in the end, I simply trust him more than Bradley, who has yet to prove that he can work deep into games consistently. Arizona has actually had the better offense of late, with the fifth-highest wRC+ in baseball over the month of June, and I think Corbin Carroll and Co. do enough to get this big series started with a win.

Pick: Diamondbacks