Declan Rice transfer news: Will West Ham MF end up at Manchester City or Arsenal?

West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice has long been a target for top clubs as a transfer addition, but this finally feels like the summer where the London club will sell him to the highest bidder. Arsenal appeared to be in the lead to sign Rice but Manchester City have thrown their hat in the ring and appear to have a competitive offer.

Arsenal and Man City squared off for the Premier League title this season, as both teams quickly separated themselves from the rest of the pack. The Gunners led the league for much of the season, but failed to register points in both games against City as Pep Guardiola’s side eventually pulled away to capture the EPL crown. Now, Guardiola and understudy Mikel Arteta are competing to land one of the game’s top young talents.

Rice has appeared in 204 games for West Ham, and the 24-year old is a regular in the English national team as well. He fills a big need for both Arsenal and Man City, although the Gunners could likely benefit more from his presence than City. The Manchester club has already sent an official bid to West Ham, while Arsenal are sending their third proposal after the structure of the first two was rejected. West Ham have always been seeking $100+ million for Rice. Arsenal and Man City have both tried to put some of this fee into incentives, but ultimately this is going to cost a sizable amount once West Ham make a decision.