WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, June 27

The WNBA has three games on the Tuesday slate this week. The Connecticut Sun will try to broaden their lead in the Easter Conference over the team with the next-best record, the New York Liberty, as the two go head-to-head. The Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx are both going for their fifth win of the season, as each sits at 4-9 heading into the matchup. The Phoenix Mercury sit at the very bottom in the West, having won just two games, and go up against the Dallas Wings.

Here is the full schedule for tonight’s WNBA games.

WNBA schedule: Tuesday, June 27

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA.com

Point spread: Liberty -5

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: Paramount+

Point spread: Lyn x-3

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: Paramount+

Point spread: Wings -3.5