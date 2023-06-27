Liberty vs. Sun: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

NBA TV will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The Liberty are 5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Liberty (9-3) are on a three-game winning streak that they kept alive with a one-point overtime win over the Mystics in their latest appearance. Breanna Stewart is practically unstoppable right now, boasting the second-most points per game (22.4) and second-most rebounds per game (10.5) in the league. They also handily defeated the Sun at home earlier this season.

The Sun (12-3) have won four in a row, but will be playing the rest of the season without Brionna Jones after an Achilles injury. Jones was averaging the second-most points per game on the team, and there will be a major hole to fill in her absence. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner will need to step up in rebounding and scoring, respectively, and this could be a tough adjustment for the team.

Liberty vs. Sun

Tip time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV site (need subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Point spread: Liberty -4.5

Total: Over/under 167.5

Moneyline odds: Liberty 195, Sun +165

Best bet: Liberty -4.5

The Liberty have already proven that they can beat this Sun team, and now the Sun are missing their second-best scorer and rebounder. They might have home court advantage, but there is no match for Stewart. I think the Liberty should easily take this one as they close in on the Sun in Western Conference standings.