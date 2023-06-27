Tessa Thompson’s tranquil performance in ‘The Listener’ is not enough to propel you to feel what the film wants

Whether it be people who work anonymously on the crisis helpline or psychiatrists, these jobs carry hefty emotional weight coupled with restraint. You have to guide people somehow to find healthy and conductive conclusions without retaining some emotional attachments to their problems. On top of this, they are expected to take on an onslaught of this often heartbreaking synopsis continually. This is what I believe actor-director Steve Buscemi’s feature, The Listener, is trying to tell us through the mode of its storytelling centered around one person.

Beth (Tessa Thompson) lives much on the flip side of everybody else’s. She does her usual morning routine while people sleep because she works on a crisis helpline at night. By the way, Beth is not her real name – just the name given to anybody who might call on the hotline. The film setting is during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so, as you can imagine, the hotline is highly active with need somebody to talk to. This night will be Beth’s last on the hotline for a while. Writer Alessandro Camon slowly pulls away at her backstory with the inclination that Beth has also gone through some trauma in her life.

Working as a crisis manager is a way for our main character to pay it forward (and perhaps reach a place of emotional catharsis for herself). The Listener is structured where the audience is a fly on the wall as Beth takes various calls – some of which stand out more than others. The first is from an ex-con who has just been released from prison and is trying to find his footing in a world where he can’t re-establish himself. He speaks about mask-wearing and how it’s hard for him because people may judge his intentions as not being the best.

Between brief exchanges, wrong numbers, and hangups, there are others with a woman experiencing mental illness (Alia Shawkat), where Beth guides her to hone her scattered thoughts into lyricism. Then there are the calls that visibly shake Beth (and much credit to Thompson’s physicality in showing this) – a young man who has incel tendencies and a toxic entitlement toward women and a young girl that is homeless and paired with an abusive boyfriend are specific ones that come to mind. As you watch The Listener, you’ll wish that some of Buscemi's choices display what situations are shown and are paired down to make the conclusion more effective.

While we can’t see the people on the other line, Beth often sketches the primary affliction of what these people describe. The most effective pairing is from a lady who is on the verge of suicide (voiced by Rebecca Hall). While Beth seems to stick to the script as some counselors do, this woman challenges the notion of living and suffering in a way that disarms Beth completely. It’s where Buscemi and Camon choose to pull back the curtain on this story to show that our main character might be just as broken as those who she’s trying to help.

However, it's not that The Listener is portraying Beth as someone on a high horse. Thompson tailors her portrayal of this character as someone genuinely interested in helping these people in a time where physical interaction is nigh. It just takes a roundabout way to get to its central point that it lessens the wanted reaction to the premise itself.