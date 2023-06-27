The Colorado Avalanche are trading young forward Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens for a first-round pick and a second-round pick, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The picks going to Colorado are for the 2023 NHL Draft, which begins on Wednesday in Nashville. The Avs get the 31st and 37th overall picks from Montreal. The first-round pick was from the Florida Panthers. Colorado also acquires D Gianni Fairbrother.
Report: Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to Canadiens for two draft picks
Montreal will deal a few picks to acquire the young forward from Colorado.