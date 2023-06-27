 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to Canadiens for two draft picks

Montreal will deal a few picks to acquire the young forward from Colorado.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Alex Newhook of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the puck during the second period against the Seattle Kraken in Game Four of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on April 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche are trading young forward Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens for a first-round pick and a second-round pick, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The picks going to Colorado are for the 2023 NHL Draft, which begins on Wednesday in Nashville. The Avs get the 31st and 37th overall picks from Montreal. The first-round pick was from the Florida Panthers. Colorado also acquires D Gianni Fairbrother.

