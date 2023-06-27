AC Milan looking to land Christian Pulisic from Chelsea

The exodus at Chelsea is expected to continue to hit big names over the summer transfer window, with USMNT star Christian Pulisic next on the chopping block. AC Milan are attempting to land Pulisic in the summer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

AC Milan are negotiating with Chelsea for Christian Pulisic after Loftus Cheek deal agreed. Two separated deals and negotiations. ⚫️ #Milan #CFC



Milan insisting to pay less than €25m asking price, player keen on the move but no agreement between clubs yet. pic.twitter.com/zE8oZoDtPi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Pulisic continues to rise through the domestic ranks, coming to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund. He never quite clicked in the Premier League due to inconsistent playing time and injuries, but he did find a way to score big goals whenever he did get extended run. He should see more playing time in Serie A at AC Milan if a deal happens. Milan are attempting to save some money per Romano, but Pulisic is open to a move.

Chelsea’s financial situation forces the club to offload players, and Pulisic might be one of the few who will actually benefit from a change of scenery. His experiences in Serie A will further help him grow as a player ahead of a huge 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the USA will co-host with Canada and Mexico.