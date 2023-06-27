 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamondbacks add SP Merrill Kelly to 15-day IL with calf injury

We discuss the news that the Diamondbacks are adding Merrill Kelly to the injured list with right calf inflammation.

By Teddy Ricketson
Merrill Kelly #29 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on June 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that they have added starting pitcher Merrill Kelly to the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 25, and there hasn’t been an insight into whether or not it can be expected that Kelly will return when first eligible. Arizona recalled Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from their Triple-A affiliate in a corresponding move.

More From DraftKings Nation