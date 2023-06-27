Diamondbacks add SP Merrill Kelly to 15-day IL with calf injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that they have added starting pitcher Merrill Kelly to the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation. The move is retroactive to June 25, and there hasn’t been an insight into whether or not it can be expected that Kelly will return when first eligible. Arizona recalled Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from their Triple-A affiliate in a corresponding move.
