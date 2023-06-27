Crumbl Cookies offering promotion if Sixers don’t deal Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been the subject of trade discussions for the last few seasons now, and he spoke about it recently saying casual fans would trade him for a Crumbl cookie. If you thought the company would miss out on the chance to make a promotion out of Harris’ comments, you thought wrong.

If @tobias31 stays with the @sixers everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl cookie https://t.co/zE8JrNGE48 — Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) June 28, 2023

Crumbl has arguably the best cookies in the business, and their weekly rotations keep fans engaged on what flavors they could potentially delve into. If 76ers president Daryl Morey is a fan of Crumbl cookies, then Harris might be in luck.

The 76ers reportedly had talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers surrounding Harris, but asked for a package centered around Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. That type of return is not going to happen regardless of who Philadelphia deals with. Harris has some value as an expiring contract but he does carry a $39 million salary. It’s going to be tough for teams, especially those operating close to the second apron in the new CBA, to match that salary.