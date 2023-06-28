Why is the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft being held on a Wednesday?

For the past 43 years, the NHL Entry Draft has been a weekend staple in June. That changes this year, as the 2023 NHL Draft will be held on Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

2023 NHL Draft date: Why is the draft on a Wednesday?

The NHL Entry Draft has been held in June since 1980, and became a two-day, end-of-the-month weekend affair in 1994. While this year’s Draft will still be held at the end of the month, it won’t be during the weekend. There’s not really a concrete explanation for the switch, though the draft is in Nashville, where the NHL will also hold its yearly award ceremony. The awards ceremony is a few days prior on Monday, June 26 from Bridgestone Arena.

The first round of the this year’s Draft is expected to start around 7 p.m. on the 28th, and will be broadcast on ESPN, NHL Network, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Rounds 2-7 will take place on the 29th.

Regina Pats center Connor Bedard is a near-lock to go No. 1 to the Chicago Blackhawks, while University of Michigan star Adam Fantilli is expected to go second to the Anaheim Ducks.