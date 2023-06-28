Full order for first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, June 28, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The first round will take place Wednesday night while rounds 2-7 will happen on Thursday afternoon. The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to take center Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the draft after winning the lottery in May. The Ducks, Blue Jackets, Sharks and Canadiens round out the top-5. Below you can check out the full order for the first round of the draft with live updates on picks and trades.
2023 NHL Draft: First Round Order
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks
|2
|Anaheim Ducks
|3
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|4
|San Jose Sharks
|5
|Montreal Canadiens
|6
|Arizona Coyotes
|7
|Philadelphia Flyers
|8
|Washington Capitals
|9
|Detroit Red Wings
|10
|St. Louis Blues
|11
|Vancouver Canucks
|12
|Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
|13
|Buffalo Sabres
|14
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|15
|Nashville Predators
|16
|Calgary Flames
|17
|Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)
|18
|Winnipeg Jets
|19
|Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
|20
|Seattle Kraken
|21
|Minnesota Wild
|22
|Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)
|23
|New York Rangers
|24
|Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)
|25
|St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
|26
|San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
|27
|Colorado Avalanche
|28
|Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)
|29
|St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)
|30
|Carolina Hurricanes
|31
|Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)
|32
|Vegas Golden Knights