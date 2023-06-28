 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full order for first round of the 2023 NHL Draft

We go over first round order for the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville on Wednesday night.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Top NHL prospect Connor Bedard speaks with the media prior to Game Two of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, June 28, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The first round will take place Wednesday night while rounds 2-7 will happen on Thursday afternoon. The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to take center Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the draft after winning the lottery in May. The Ducks, Blue Jackets, Sharks and Canadiens round out the top-5. Below you can check out the full order for the first round of the draft with live updates on picks and trades.

2023 NHL Draft: First Round Order

Pick Team Player
1 Chicago Blackhawks
2 Anaheim Ducks
3 Columbus Blue Jackets
4 San Jose Sharks
5 Montreal Canadiens
6 Arizona Coyotes
7 Philadelphia Flyers
8 Washington Capitals
9 Detroit Red Wings
10 St. Louis Blues
11 Vancouver Canucks
12 Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)
13 Buffalo Sabres
14 Pittsburgh Penguins
15 Nashville Predators
16 Calgary Flames
17 Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver)
18 Winnipeg Jets
19 Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)
20 Seattle Kraken
21 Minnesota Wild
22 Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)
23 New York Rangers
24 Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)
25 St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)
26 San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)
27 Colorado Avalanche
28 Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)
29 St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via NY Rangers)
30 Carolina Hurricanes
31 Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)
32 Vegas Golden Knights

