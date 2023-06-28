Who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft?

The 2023 NHL Draft is set in Nashville on Wednesday, June 28-Thursday, June 29 at Bridgestone Arena. We’ll get a new crop of prospects, a pool that should create a handful of very, very talented NHL players. That crop is led by center Connor Bedard, who should go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look back at last year and who was selected first overall.

NHL Draft History: 2022 first pick

The Montreal Canadiens had the first pick in the draft in 2022, coincidentally while they were hosting the draft at Bell Centre. Last year’s class was headlined by a handful of Slovakian prospects, headlined by forward Juraj Slafkovsky. The other was defenseman Simon Nemec. The Canadiens ended up taking Slafkovsky with the first pick while Nemec went to the New Jersey Devils at No. 2 overall.

In his rookie season, Slafkovsky only played in 39 games, posting 10 points. He sustained a lower-body injury in the second half of the season and was essentially shut down for the year. Overall, Slafkovsky’s rookie campaign was a disappointment but there’s still optimism he can develop into a solid two-way wing. With that said, Slafkovsky isn’t anywhere close to the talent Bedard should be at the next level.