Who is favored to be selected with the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft?

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place on Wednesday, June 28-Thursday, June 29 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators. The first round will be on Wednesday night while the rest of the draft is on Thursday. Here we’ll take a look at the odds (if they even exist) for who will go No. 1 overall in the draft.

2023 NHL Draft odds: First pick

Surprise. There are no odds. The Chicago Blackhawks have the first overall pick and are almost assuredly taking center Connor Bedard from the Regina Pats in the WHL. For that reason, DraftKings Sportsbook has no odds posted for who will be selected first overall. They do however have a breadth of other markets for the draft, which you can locate here.

Aside from the second and third pick markets, you can bet certain players and where they will land in the first round, over or under a pick. There are also markets for who will be selected first “Player vs. Player”.