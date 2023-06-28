Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny the last Indiana Jones movie?

Harrison Ford returns is back for one more outing with his hat and bullwhip. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, and will be released in the United States on June 30. The film is the fifth in the series and is expected to be the final version that involves Ford and theoretically his beloved character.

During the lead up to the film’s release, Ford has repeatedly stated that this is the last time he will portray the character. In many of those same interviews, he’s suggested this is also the last time we’ll see the Indiana Jones character, but given how the movie business operates, it’s hard to say that with any kind of certainty.

Ford may be done as the character, but would anybody really bet against a re-boot down the road? The past decade and even longer has been all about building out IP that can be expanded up on and re-booted. We’ve seen 80s and 90s movies get re-boots in recent years, and even something like Spiderman getting a re-boot even more frequently.

It seems safe to say this is the final Harrison Ford Indiana Jones movie. Other than that, we’ll say it’s the last Indiana Jones movie until a movie executive decides it’s time to take the easy way out and re-boot the old IP. There were 19 years between Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and then 15 years between Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Dial of Destiny. We’ll set the over/under for the eventual re-boot at 15 years.